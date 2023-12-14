Uganda: Minister Mayanja Sets Deadline for District Land Boards to Publish Annual Reports

The Minister of State for Lands, Dr. Sam Mayanja, has given all district land boards across the country a deadline of December 31, 2023, to prepare and publish their Annual Reports.

This ultimatum serves as a reminder of their statutory obligation under Section 60 (3) of the Land Act.

"Again and again District Land Boards have been reminded of their statutory obligation under section 60 (3) of the Land Act to prepare and publish annual reports. This is mandatory for all District Land Boards to prepare and publish an Annual Report," Mayanja said in a statement seen by the Nile Post.

The Minister noted that district land boards play a crucial role in the management and administration of land at the district level.

The annual reports are not only mandatory but also serve as vital tools for oversight and accountability within the Ministry of Lands, Housing, and Urban Development, as well as the respective District Councils.

According to Section 60 (3) of the Land Act, District Land Boards are required to prepare and publish an annual report, providing details of their activities and adherence to national and district land policies. These reports are essential for effective oversight by the Ministry and District Councils.

The annual reports must meet the obligations outlined in Section 59 of the Land Act, including a summary of all transactions, board sittings, achievements, challenges, and compliance with technical consultations.

Failure to comply with these requirements will be considered a significant failure to perform their functions.

Mayanja emphasised that the absence of annual reports hampers the Ministry and District Councils in carrying out their oversight responsibilities.

He warned that if the 2023 annual reports are not published by the specified deadline, the Ministry will invoke Section 58 (2) of the Land Act.

Under Section 58 (2), the Ministry has the authority to recommend the removal of district land board members who neglect or fail in their duty to prepare and publish the required Annual Reports.

This action would be taken to address what is viewed as a collective inability by a district land board to fulfill its statutory obligation.

This ultimatum serves as a clear directive to district land boards, highlighting the importance of transparency, accountability, and adherence to legal obligations in the management of land at the district level.