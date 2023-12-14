Congo-Kinshasa: The Ceasefire in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

document

We commend all parties to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that have shown restraint and reiterate our call for further steps to reduce tensions and demonstrate a commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflict. In particular, we thank DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame for their leadership and contributions in this effort.

The United States urges all parties to the conflict to redouble efforts to respect the 72-hour ceasefire and to facilitate the withdrawal of forces controlling the locality of Mushaki and the RP1030 Road (Kirolwire-Kitchanga). We reaffirm our support for the Luanda and Nairobi Processes and call on all parties to adhere fully to commitments made under regional mediation processes.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson