Congo-Kinshasa: The Ceasefire in Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo

13 December 2023
United States Department of State (Washington, DC)
document

We commend all parties to the conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) that have shown restraint and reiterate our call for further steps to reduce tensions and demonstrate a commitment to the peaceful resolution of conflict. In particular, we thank DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame for their leadership and contributions in this effort.

The United States urges all parties to the conflict to redouble efforts to respect the 72-hour ceasefire and to facilitate the withdrawal of forces controlling the locality of Mushaki and the RP1030 Road (Kirolwire-Kitchanga). We reaffirm our support for the Luanda and Nairobi Processes and call on all parties to adhere fully to commitments made under regional mediation processes.

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

Read the original article on State Department.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 United States Department of State. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.