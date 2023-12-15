Zimbabwe: Opposition MPs Ejected From August House After Protesting Swearing-in of New Legislators

Parliament Speaker Jacob Mudenda on Thursday ejected all Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) legislators from the National Assembly for disrupting the swearing-in of the newly elected MPs.

The new MPs were elected in the weekend by-election following recalls by self-imposed CCC Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu.

Police were called to force the MPs out of the New Parliament building after the opposition MPs sang in protest.

JUST IN: All CCC members have been ejected from the August house after they sang during the swearing in ceremony of Mabvuku-Tafara MP Scott Sakupwanya and 8 other newly elected legislators. Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda has further barred those evicted from... pic.twitter.com/Oo6IAnNSuL-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) December 14, 2023

WATCH: Police and CCC members involved in a scuffle at New Parliament building following the ejection of the opposition legislators from the August house pic.twitter.com/t0azNkQT32-- NewZimbabwe.com (@NewZimbabweCom) December 14, 2023

The Speaker of Parliament barred the ejected lawmakers from the next four sittings for "unparliamentary behaviour".

Seven Zanu PF legislators and two CCC MPs seconded by Tshabangu were sworn in. Gold dealer Pedzai 'Scott' Sakupwanya who won the Mabvuku-Tafara constituency uncontested after his rival Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi was barred from contesting by the courts was among those sworn in.