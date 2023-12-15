South Africa: Zahara Didn't Have a Funeral Plan

Zahara joins a long list of artists who died poor and had not signed up for a funeral policy.

A source close to the family revealed that they could not afford the funeral expenses.

Zahara died on Monday at a private hospital in Randburg due to liver complications. She was 36 years old.

After the announcement of her passing, her family scrambled to find an undertaker in Gauteng who would store the body until it was ready to be transported to her family home in the Eastern Cape.

The family knocked on the doors of various government departments but were told that, since it is the end of the year, all departments have depleted their funds.

The source said that, after learning about the family's financial challenges, former TS Records owner Thembinkosi "TK" Nciza offered to cover all funeral expenses.

But they showed him the door, saying they wanted nothing to do with the former music executive.

They later agreed that Icebolethu Funerals could contribute towards catering, but only for the memorial service on Thursday.

A representative of an undertaker in Tsakani, who asked not to be named, told Scrolla.Africa that they received a call from a family friend asking that her body be stored there.

"At this point, I have a feeling that I might not recoup the R100,000 expenses incurred.

"This ranges from storage, a coffin, embalming of the body, transportation to the airport and her home. The family friend that approached us said we will talk after the funeral," said the representative.

The body will be removed from the funeral parlour. The funeral cortege will stop at her home in Roodepoort, then move on to OR Tambo International Airport for transport to Zahara's family home in the Eastern Cape.

On the death certificate seen by Scrolla.Africa, the musician is registered as single and her death is listed as natural.

Her husband allegedly still had to pay a balance of R30,000 towards the lobola. She fell sick and was hospitalised just two days after their traditional wedding.

When Scrolla.Africa approached Zahara's husband for comment he said that he would rather use this time to celebrate her life.

"We will entertain all the other politics much later, after her funeral," he said.