South Africa: Trio Sues Over N1 Attack by VIP Unit, Demands R3 Million - South African News Briefs - December 15 2023

A screenshot of the video shared across several social media channels in South Africa. The motorist filmed members of the police VIP unit attacking 3 civilians in Gauteng.

N1 Attack Victims Seek R3 Million in Damages from Deputy President's Bodyguards

Three people who were victims of a violent attack on the N1 freeway in Johannesburg by eight members of Deputy President Paul Mashatile's protection detail are seeking R1 million each in damages for the alleged attack, reports News24. Julian Malan, Lucian Avontuur, and Shelene Bezuidenhout, representing themselves as victims, intend to file a civil claim against Police Minister Bheki Cele and the accused officers, demanding a total of R3 million for what they describe as an "unlawful, vicious, and malicious assault." According to a letter of demand sent to the police department, Malan was dragged out of the vehicle and beaten with the butt of a firearm. Avontuur was reportedly slapped and kicked, while Bezuidenhout was not physically harmed but suffered emotional distress. The eight officers involved in the incident have been charged with assault, pointing a firearm, malicious damage to property, reckless driving, obstruction of justice, and assault by way of threat. They are expected to go on trial in May 2024.

ANC Veteran Mavuso Msimang Reverses Resignation, Demands Party Reform

African National Congress veteran Mavuso Msimang has reversed his decision to resign from the party, retracting his earlier protest against the ANC's governance and the resulting hardships faced by millions in South Africa, reports TimesLIVE. Msimang confirmed this reversal after discussions with party leaders, withdrawing not only his resignation but also stepping down from his position as ANC Veterans League deputy president to become an ordinary party member. The ANC, acknowledging his concerns about governance and ethical issues raised in his resignation, pledged commitment to renewal and addressing social and economic challenges. The party agreed with Msimang's proposal that individuals implicated by the Zondo Commission shouldn't be considered for deployment to parliament or provincial legislatures after the upcoming elections, ensuring only members with unblemished reputations are included in candidate lists. The ANC expressed regret over statements impugning Msimang's integrity and emphasized its determination to transform and create a better South Africa.

South Africans Show Dwindling Trust in Leaders Ahead of Elections

A recent survey by the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation found that despite a projected 70% voter turnout in the upcoming elections, public confidence in South African leaders and institutions is at an unprecedented low, with eight out of ten citizens expressing distrust, reports EWN. This decline has been ongoing since 1999, and confidence in political parties, notably the African National Congress, has significantly dropped, while the Economic Freedom Fighters have seen increased support. Professor Rajendran Govender from UCT notes this skepticism towards dominant parties aligns with a global trend but doubts it will favor smaller parties, predicting higher abstention from voting. Nearly half of South Africans feel unqualified to engage in politics due to a perceived lack of understanding of crucial national issues.

