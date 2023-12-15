Somalia: USAID Chief Meets With Somali President

New York — Administrator Samantha Power met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia to discuss how the United States and USAID-supported development can best support Somalia's transition to long-term stability.

The Administrator and the President discussed shared priorities including advancing stabilization in areas liberated from al-Shabaab, addressing humanitarian needs, and helping Somalia adapt to climate change through increased access to climate finance.

The Administrator commended the President on his commitment to peace and security throughout Somalia, his steps to advance political reform and reconciliation, and for achieving a historic milestone for debt relief through reaching the Highly Indebted Poor Countries completion point.

Administrator Samantha Power met with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of Somalia to discuss how the United States and USAID-supported development can best support Somalia's transition to long-term stability.

The Administrator and the President discussed shared priorities including advancing stabilization in areas liberated from al-Shabaab, addressing humanitarian needs, and helping Somalia adapt to climate change through increased access to climate finance.

The Administrator commended the President on his commitment to peace and security throughout Somalia, his steps to advance political reform and reconciliation, and for achieving a historic milestone for debt relief through reaching the Highly Indebted Poor Countries completion point.