Seychelles and China to Work On Tourism, Fisheries, Blue Economy, Education and Health Projects, Says New Chinese Ambassador

Seychelles and China will seek to enhance their cooperation and traditional friendship, said the newly accredited Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin Nan.

The new ambassador presented her credentials to President Wavel Ramkalawan at State House on Thursday.

"We have discussed projects that are advancing steadily such as tourism, fisheries, Blue Economy, education and health and many sectors," she told reporters.

The diplomat added that "we want to strengthen people-to-people exchange that will be the base of our relationship."

China and Seychelles established diplomatic relations in June 1976.

As the 16th Chinese Ambassador to Seychelles, Lin replaces Guo Wei who was accredited on October 23 in 2018.

Since it is nearly one year since Guo completed her mission in Seychelles, Lin explained the delay was "only according to our procedures, we have many formalities to do".

The new ambassador also paid a courtesy call to Vice President Ahmed Afif.

Immediately before her posting in Seychelles, Lin was the vice-mayor in the Sichuan Province.

Over the years China has assisted Seychelles, an archipelago in the western Indian Ocean, through the building of several infrastructure projects.

These include the National Assembly building, the Palais de Justice, which is home to the Supreme Court, the Anse Royale Hospital and large housing projects.

Recently, China assisted Seychelles in the construction of a digital forensic laboratory, the renovation of the Palais de Justice buildings, the La Gogue Dam expansion as well and the upcoming donation of electric public buses for the Seychelles Public Transport Corporation (SPTC).

A still ongoing project is the new headquarters for the Seychelles Broadcasting Corporation, funded by the Chinese government.