Kenya: Jackie Maribe, Joseph Irungu to Verdict in Monica Kimani Murder Trial Today

Nairobi — Former TV anchor Jackie Maribe and her ex-fiancé Joseph Irungu are set to receive their verdict today in the murder trial of late businesswoman Monica Kimani.

High Court Judge Grace Nzioka will pronounce the judgment in an open courtroom. Although the trial concluded in July, the judge postponed the verdict's delivery due to illness when it was initially scheduled for October.

Joseph Irungu, also known as Jowie, is the primary defendant in the case, facing charges related to the murder of Monica Kimani in 2018. Jacque Maribe, the former TV anchor, is his co-accused.

Monica Kimani was tragically found dead at her residence in Lamuria Gardens Apartment, located on Kitale Lane off Denis Pritt Road in Kilimani. During the trial, the prosecution presented 35 witnesses who testified against both defendants. Despite their denials of any involvement in Monica's death or knowing her, Assistant DPP Gikui Gichuki argued that the evidence presented in court was sufficient to convict them.

Gikui contended that all prosecution witnesses indicated that Monica's death was unlawful. Additionally, the first accused (Jowie) was identified as being in the deceased's house during an identification parade, and there was evidence suggesting a common intention and joint actions to harm Monica Kimani.

Concerning the second accused person, Jackie Maribe, the prosecution claimed that she was Jowie's partner at the time and they were living together. Maribe was also alleged to be the owner of the vehicle used in the criminal activity. The prosecution further pointed out that she allowed a firearm to be kept in her house, despite having a young child, and had provided inconsistent statements to the police regarding the first accused person's injuries.

On the other hand, Maribe's lawyer, Katwa Kigen, argued that none of the witnesses had incriminated the former news anchor in Monica Kimani's murder.