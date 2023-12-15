Central Africa: Eccas Proposes Financial Fund to Support Missions in Gabon

Djibloho — The Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) will submit, on Friday, December 15, to the approval of the Heads of State and Government of the organization a proposal for the creation of a financial fund to support the facilitator's missions in Gabon.

According to the Angolan Minister of Foreign Affairs, Téte António, who was speaking to the press at the end of the meeting, the ministers agreed with Equatorial Guinea's proposal, taking into account the costs inherent to the missions of the facilitator appointed by the organization for the approaches with the Gabonese authorities and civil society actors.

The decision came out of the meeting on Thursday, 14, which analyzed the facilitator's interim report on the transition process in Gabon and the fulfillment of the recommendations of the President of the ECCAS Commission regarding the implementation of the decision of the provisional relocation of the headquarters of the community from Libreville to Malabo.

Also under discussion was the agenda for the Fifth Extraordinary Session of the Summit of Heads of State and Government, scheduled for this Friday.

According to the minister, in the last three months, the mediator appointed by ECCAS, the President of the Central African Republic, Faustin Archange Touadera, has travelled to Gabon on several occasions for contacts with the Gabonese authorities and various civil society actors, as part of the effort to return to normality.

The meeting was held in the framework of the Central African Peace and Security Council (COPAX) on the political transition in Gabon.

Angola attended the meeting with a delegation led by Minister Téte António and integrated, among others, by the Angolan ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, José Luís de Matos.

To end the political crisis in Gabon, ECCAS has drawn up a roadmap to serve as a guiding compass for the mediator to apply the measures that have been taken by the organization.

ECCAS is made up of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and the Democratic Republic of Congo. VM/DOJ