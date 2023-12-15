Angolan Head of State Travels to Equatorial Guinea

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, will travel to Equatorial Guinea on Friday (Dec 15), where he will attend, on the same day, the Summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

According to the Secretary of the President of the Republic for Communication and Press Affairs, Luís Fernando, the high-level meeting will take place in the city of Djibloho, a new political and administrative centre.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) was established in Libreville (Gabon) in December 1981.

It became operational in 1985 and its objectives are to promote cooperation and self-sustaining development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and improving the quality of life.

ECCAS is made up of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe and the Democratic Republic of Congo. SC/ADR/DOJ