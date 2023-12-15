Angola: Media Ministry Supports Modernisation of TV Zimbo

Luanda — The Minister of Telecommunications, Information Technology and Mass Media, Mário Oliveira, on Thursday in the Province of Luanda expressed continued support for the modernisation and organisation of TV ZIMBO television station.

In a congratulatory message on its 15th anniversary, he said that the support was aimed at strengthening and expanding its role as a public service provider of information and training for the population based on professional ethics and deontology, capable of contributing to the elevation of citizenship and the revival of the values and principles of Angolan culture.

He emphasised the role of the TV station in forming and consolidating a general public opinion that is aware of its constitutional rights and duties.

The government official stressed that the date is being celebrated at a time when TV ZIMBO is continuing its process of modernisation and reorganisation, with emphasis on improving work processes and procedures, creating and expanding studios, reinforcing and updating the programme schedule.

According to Mário Oliveira, these challenges can only be achieved through the implementation of a permanent training and specialisation programme for staff in the different areas, placing TV ZIMBO in the world panorama of current working standards.

On this occasion, the Award Committee of the 2023 National Journalism Prize extends to the television station its warmest congratulations to the Management Committee and the entire workforce.

It encourages TV ZIMBO to continue in its commitment to guarantee plural, independent, rigorous, impartial and responsible information, encouraging respect for the principles of deontology and professional ethics relating to the exercise of media activity.

"On this very special date for the first and largest private television station in Angola, the Board of the National Journalism Award takes the opportunity to highlight the massive and repeated participation of TV ZIMBO professionals in its annual editions, where, due to the quality of news reporting they have won top places, helping to encourage journalistic creativity and research in the country," says the note to which ANGOP has had access.

