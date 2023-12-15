Angola: Health Ministry Updates Health Regulations

14 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Angola is going to comply with all the health regulations and decrees that may need to be updated, said Thursday in the Province of Luanda the minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta.

Speaking to the press at the end of the National Health Inspection Workshop held on Wednesday, Lutucuta said that in April 2024 the country will have new international regulations, with an emphasis on improving the Basic Law of the Health System.

She reiterated the Ministry of Health's commitment to training around 38,000 professionals in different careers by 2027, with a reinforcement of inspection, and defended inspection activity as the key to compliance with the sector's rules.

The workshop took place from the 12th to the 13th of this month under the slogan "health inspection, firm in guaranteeing society's well-being".

