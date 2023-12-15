Angola: President João Lourenço Meets Chairman of Access Bank

Luanda — The Head of State, João Lourenço, and the president of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, met on Thursday in Luanda Province, where they discussed issues related to the creation of partnerships to strengthen national production of goods and services.

At the end of the audience granted by the Head of State, Herbert Wigwe told the press that the meeting served to find the best ways to create partnerships with the Angolan government in a wide range of areas, especially infrastructure.

He informed that the company is part of the Access Bank Group, which is already present in Angola and which aims to increase investment, develop the market and make Angola's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) grow, as is the case in other markets.

As far as the private sector is concerned, Herbert Wigwe said that the group's activity is more focussed, since a team is already in the country with the task of identifying ways to strengthen the Angolan economy, through the creation of credit lines, without specifying the amounts to be made available.

Access Bank plc, commonly known as Access Bank, is a Nigerian multinational commercial bank, owned by Access Bank Group. It is licensed by the Central Bank of Nigeria, the national banking regulator.

MR/ADR/MRA/jmc