Angola: Head of State Leaves Luanda for Equatorial Guinea

15 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, left the country's capital this Friday for Equatorial Guinea, where he is to take part in the summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the statesman was bid farewell by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and other members of the government.

According to the secretary of the President of the Republic for Institutional Communication and Press, Luís Fernando, the high-level meeting will take place in the city of Djibloho, a new political and administrative centre.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) was established in Libreville, Gabon in December 1981.

It became operational in 1985 and its objectives are to promote cooperation and self-sustaining development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and improving the quality of life.

ECCAS is made up of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

SC/VIC/MRA/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.