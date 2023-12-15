Angola: Head of State Leaves Luanda for Equatorial Guinea

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, left the country's capital this Friday for Equatorial Guinea, where he is to take part in the summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS).

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, the statesman was bid farewell by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, and other members of the government.

According to the secretary of the President of the Republic for Institutional Communication and Press, Luís Fernando, the high-level meeting will take place in the city of Djibloho, a new political and administrative centre.

The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) was established in Libreville, Gabon in December 1981.

It became operational in 1985 and its objectives are to promote cooperation and self-sustaining development, with particular emphasis on economic stability and improving the quality of life.

ECCAS is made up of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Sao Tome and Principe and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

