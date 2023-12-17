Algeria: President Tebboune Offers Condolences On Death of Emir of State of Kuwait

16 December 2023
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune sent a message of condolence to the Crown Prince of the brotherly State of Kuwait, Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, on the death of the Emir of the State of Kuwait, His Highness Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah, the full text of which is given below:

It is with great sadness and grief that we have learned of the sad news that has befallen the al-Sabah family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people, following the passing of His Highness the Emir of the State of brotherly Kuwait, Nawaf al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah.

In the face of this painful ordeal inflicted on us by the Almighty, His Will being unstoppable, I extend my deepest condolences and compassion to the entire al-Sabah family and the brotherly Kuwaiti people, praying to the Almighty to grant you patience, serenity and comfort, and to the deceased, eternal life in paradise among the virtuous predecessors of the al-Sabah family and among the truthful, the martyrs, and the saints.

