Egypt Receives Medical Aid From Germany for Palestinians

16 December 2023
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Cairo International Airport received, on Saturday 16/12/2023, a humanitarian shipment presented by the German government to Egypt help the injured Palestinians who receive treatment in Egyptian hospitals.

A German army plane brought high-quality medical equipment such as incubators for premature babies, ventilators, and patient monitors to Egyptian hospitals, said the German embassy in a statement on Saturday.

The medical equipment will be used in Egyptian hospitals equipped to receive injured Palestinian civilians from Gaza and will help medical staff there save lives.

"Through this aid, Germany is making another tangible contribution to alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian population in Gaza," the statement continued.

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced that Israel has killed 19,088 Palestinians since the start of the occupation's aggression against Gaza and the West Bank, 70% of whom are women and children.

It added that only 11 hospitals are partially operating in Gaza.

