Tanzania: Skudu Registers His First Premier League Goal As Young Africans Thrash Mtibwa

Young Africans have claimed a 4-1 win over Mtibwa Sugar in a solo Premier League match at Azam Complex in Dar es Salaam on Saturday evening.

A brace from Stephanie Aziz Ki and contributions by Kennedy Musonda and Mahlatse Makudubela have handed the defending champions crucial win.

The triumph has seen them staying put on the second place of the table with 27 points, one point adrift leaders Azam who have 28 points.

Aziz Ki is now leading the top scorer's chart with 9 goals to his name as he intensifies the chase for the golden boot award at the end of the marathon.

For Mtibwa Sugar, they are yet to find winning formula as they remain glued at the bottom of the table with 5 points in 13 games.

The Morogoro based giants have just won one match of the campaign and have succumbed to 10 defeats, more than any other team in the league.