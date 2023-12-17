Tanzania: Young Africans Unveil New Player in Mini-Transfer Window

DAR ES SALAAM: Premier League holders Young Africans have signed a three-year deal with midfielder Shekhan Khamis.

The 21 year old becomes the first player to join the defending champions during the ongoing min-transfer window.

He has been introduced on Saturday through the club's verified Instagram account, ready to work for the Green and Yellow colour bearers.

The Zanzibar Heroes player has already been projected as one of the talented players but that depends on how he will adapt at his new club.

Before landing at the Jangwani street based club, he was parading at Zanzibar's PBZ Premier League side JKU.