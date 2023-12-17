Zimbabwe: 9 Notorious Robbers Nabbed After Raids, Shootout

Police in Harare yesterday nabbed nine suspected robbers during raids and a shootout in Southerton.

The arrested suspects, who have been linked to a spate of armed robbery cases that occurred in and around Harare between 25 October and 13 December 2023, are; Misheck Takawira Njowa (24), Jonas Daniel Mubaiwa (22), Shadreck Njowa (20), Job Nyashadzaishe Njowa (26), Cloudious Pemberengwa (39), Shepherd Magorimbo (30), Sydney Takavada (40), John Amon Ndlovu (34) and Godwin Chawaguta (33).

Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said detectives from CID, Vehicle Theft Squad were tipped on Wednesday, that Misheck, Shadreck and Mubaiwa were linked to a robbery case that occurred earlier on the day, in which a taxi driver lost a Toyota Porte vehicle, US$10 and a cellphone to the suspects who had hired him from Harare CBD to Southerton.

The detectives followed up on the information and arrested the suspects at Dongo Village in Neshangwe, Sadza.

The arrest led to the recovery of the stolen vehicle, an AK assault rifle, a cellphone, an electric shocker, two kitchen knives, cables and a pair of handcuffs.

The suspects implicated Pemberengwa and Ndlovu, who were arrested at Duplex Flats in Old Highfield, Harare.

The two then implicated Magorimbo, Takavada, Job and Chawaguta, leading to their arrest in Highfield, Glen Norah, Willowvale Flats and Zengeza 5 Extension in Chitungwiza.

The arrest led to the recovery of the suspects' getaway car, a Toyota Wish, Vektor pistol with a magazine of 8x9mm rounds and .303 rifle with 6x7.5mm rounds.