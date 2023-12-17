Africa: Wydad Wield Axe After TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Woes

Moroccan giants Wydad Casablanca have terminated coach Adel Ramzi's contract following a poor start to their TotalEnergies CAF Champions League campaign.

Ramzi exits after Wydad picked up just one win from their opening three group matches to sit third in Group B.

A club statement confirmed the departure was by mutual consent, thanking Ramzi for his "sincerity and effort".

"Wydad Sports Club, headed by Saeed Nassiri, announces that it has parted with coach Adel Ramzi by mutual consent," Wydad said in the official statement.

He added: "The executive office of the club and all its members, especially its fans, extend their sincere thanks to Coach Ramzi for everything he has done, and his keenness to lead the football team with sincerity and effort."

His replacement comes in the form of Faouzi Benzarti, the veteran Tunisian taking charge for a fourth spell at Wydad.

Benzarti previously led the club to league and CAF Super Cup glory during his time in Casablanca.

His first test comes on Tuesday away to Tanzanian side Simba SC as Wydad look to resurrect their Champions League hopes.

The Moroccan heavyweights currently trail Group B leaders ASEC Mimosas by four points at the halfway stage.

Benzarti will hope to quickly steer last season's Champions League runners-up back on course to qualify for the knockout phase.

But their poor continental form has mirrored struggles domestically too, with Wydad fourth in the Moroccan top flight.

Now the most successful coach in Wydad's history must instantly work his magic to revive the faltering fortunes of a fallen African giant.