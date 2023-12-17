South Africa: Make Bush Radio Possible

Bush Radio is a community radio station in Cape Town, South Africa, known for its commitment to community development and social justice.

Supporting Bush Radio means contributing to the preservation of a historic institution that played a key role in the struggle for freedom of expression and community empowerment in South Africa. It also ensures that the station can continue its mission of providing a platform for diverse voices and community engagement well into the future.

Why you should support Bush Radio

The challenges faced by Bush Radio highlight the ongoing struggles that independent community radio stations, especially as the pioneer in the sector, confront in maintaining their independence and viability. The station's unique role in representing the diverse communities of Cape Town and fostering media freedom makes its preservation vital.

Supporting Bush Radio is important for several reasons, rooted in its historical significance, its role in resisting apartheid, freeing the airwaves for community broadcasting and its ongoing commitment to community engagement, media development and training.

Here are a few reasons to support Bush Radio:

1. Historical Resistance:

Bush Radio has a rich history of resistance against the apartheid government. It played a pivotal role in challenging the oppressive regime by broadcasting illegally in the face of harsh censorship and persecution. This history represents a commitment to freedom of expression and the right to information.

2. Perseverance and Volunteerism:

The fact that Bush Radio started as a volunteer-driven initiative showcases the power of community engagement and perseverance. Volunteers dedicated their time and efforts to establish and sustain the station, demonstrating a deep commitment to community development.

3. Vision for Community Radio:

Bush Radio's story reflects a vision for a future where community radio not only exists but flourishes. The station has been instrumental in advocating for the development of community broadcasting in South Africa, contributing to the establishment of the Independent Broadcasting Authority (now ICASA, Independent Communications Authority of South Africa) and the legal recognition of community broadcasting.

4. Advocacy for Independent Regulation:

During court appearances in the early 1990s, Bush Radio advocated for an independent body to regulate broadcasting in South Africa. This advocacy was crucial in shaping the post-apartheid broadcasting landscape and ensuring that broadcasting was regulated independently, free from political interference.

Help keep Bush Radio, the mother of community radio in Africa, on air.

5. Legalisation of Community Broadcasting:

Bush Radio's journey reflects the legalisation and formal recognition of community broadcasting in South Africa. The station navigated through the changing regulatory landscape, contributing to the establishment of a three-tier broadcasting structure that includes the vibrant community broadcasting sector.

6. Community Engagement and Development:

Bush Radio plays a vital role in engaging with local communities, addressing their concerns, and promoting social development. Bush Radio, as an independent community radio station, can continue to serve as a platform for local voices, fostering community dialogue and contributing to social cohesion.

7. Continued Commitment:

Despite the challenges faced during the apartheid era and the subsequent legal battles and the current economic climate, Bush Radio has maintained its commitment to community radio. The station continues to serve its community with relevant programming, diverse voices, and new talent.