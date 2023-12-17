South Africa: 7 Ways You Can Help #BushRadio

Practical ways you can support Bush Radio:

Make a Donation:

Directly contribute to Bush Radio's pledge campaign by making a financial donation. Check our official website for banking details or contact us for details on how to donate.



Group Donation:

Get your friends, family, or colleagues to make a collective donation. This not only increases the impact but also fosters a sense of community involvement.



Employer Advertising:

Suggest to your employer the idea of advertising their products or services on Bush Radio. This can be a win-win situation, as it promotes local businesses while supporting the radio station.



Corporate Social Investment:

Encourage your employer to include Bush Radio in their Corporate Social Investment (CSI) portfolio. Many companies allocate funds to support community projects, and Bush Radio's initiatives (example The PushForward 16days campaign) could align with their corporate social responsibility goals.



Business Advertisements:

Recommend local businesses or services you use to advertise on Bush Radio. Personal recommendations can carry a lot of weight, and it helps local businesses reach a wider audience both on FM, online and social media.



Encourage Groups/Organizations:

Reach out to groups, organizations, or associations you are a part of or are familiar with. Encourage them to make donations or get involved in supporting Bush Radio's pledge campaign.



Spread the Word:

Use your social media platforms, email, and other communication channels to spread the word about Bush Radio's pledge campaign. Share information about the importance of community radio and how contributions can make a positive impact.

We thank you for your support.

Why you should support Bush Radio

The challenges faced by Bush Radio highlight the ongoing struggles that independent community radio stations, especially as the pioneer in the sector, confront in maintaining their independence and viability. The station's unique role in representing the diverse communities of Cape Town and fostering media freedom makes its preservation vital.

Supporting Bush Radio is important for several reasons, rooted in its historical significance, its role in resisting apartheid, freeing the airwaves for community broadcasting and its ongoing commitment to community engagement, media development and training. (Read more)