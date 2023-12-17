Africa: Groundbreaking HIV-Prevention Initiative Harnesses AI to Bring Medicine to the People

analysis

The ePrEP programme represents a significant leap forward in addressing critical challenges in PrEP accessibility, continuity and adherence among transgender women and men who have sex with men.

The healthcare landscape is constantly evolving, and within this dynamic environment, groundbreaking initiatives are reshaping the way men who have sex with men and transgender women access HIV self-testing and pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

PrEP, a vital tool in HIV prevention, has offered hope to these communities facing a disproportionate burden of the disease. However, accessibility, follow-up and adherence challenges have historically hampered the effectiveness of PrEP programmes.

POP INN clinics, established by African, global health impact organisation The Aurum Institute, offer free sexual health services to gay, bisexual, queer and transgender people, as well as men who have sex with men (key populations), in five districts across South Africa. POP INN clinics have partnered with Audere, a global digital health solutions nonprofit organisation, and South African managed care organisation CareWorks to address these challenges and provide stigma-free access to prevention medication through ePrEP.

A key enabler to the programme is an AI-powered ePrEP mobile application, which seamlessly integrates routine HIV self-screening and a national courier service to deliver PrEP directly to the client at their preferred location. With the primary objective of improving accessibility, uptake and adherence to PrEP medication, ePrEP aims to bridge...