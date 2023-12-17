Uganda: Lawyers Urged to Maintain High Ethical Standards

Kampala — High Court Registrar, Her Worship (HW) Rosemary Bareebe, early this week presided over the enrollment ceremony of 130 advocates at the Judiciary Headquarters in Kampala.

On representing the Chief Registrar, Bareebe emphasised the need to "stay on course" by exhibiting high discipline, improvement, and learning.

She said the profession they have joined comes with power, prestige, and status, hence the need to uphold them by fulfilling their obligations as advocates. Bareebe further urged the new officers of the court to always carry integrity as their armour, empathy as a guide, and let their overall mission be to reach the truth.

Additionally, she stressed the need to embrace Alternative Dispute resolution (ADR) mechanisms if they are to facilitate quick access to justice.

Bareebe congratulated the new officers of the court and welcomed them to the "most noble" profession.

Peace Anthocon, who represented the Uganda Law Council, urged the new advocates to embrace continuous legal education, exercise patience as they try to become rich quickly and shun any kind of unprofessional conduct. She further called upon them to adhere to the established principles of law practice and commit themselves to fighting fraud tendencies.