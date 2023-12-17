Uganda: Museveni Launches Digital Portal to Protect Investors

Philibert Rweyemamu / EAC
President Yoweri Museveni.
17 December 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP), a digital platform designed to safeguard investment processes in Uganda.

The portal which is an initiative of the State House Investors Protection Unit headed by Col. Edith Nakalema will among others; offer guidance to investors through access to authentic government sources, give a comprehensive reporting mechanism for investor inquiries and complaints and offer robust enforcement and follow-up on reported issues, complemented by regular feedback to investors.

It will also offer a valuable bridge connecting investors with relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and language translation features to accommodate non-English speaking investors.

While commissioning the portal, President Museveni commended Col. Nakalema for the initiative that has come in handy to support the historical mission of modern societies such as Uganda to create prosperity which in modern times is a result of producing a good or a service and selling it either as an investor or an employee.

The ceremony took place at State House, Entebbe.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.