Uganda: Museveni Launches Digital Portal to Protect Investors

Kampala — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni launched the Electronic Investors Protection Portal (EIPP), a digital platform designed to safeguard investment processes in Uganda.

The portal which is an initiative of the State House Investors Protection Unit headed by Col. Edith Nakalema will among others; offer guidance to investors through access to authentic government sources, give a comprehensive reporting mechanism for investor inquiries and complaints and offer robust enforcement and follow-up on reported issues, complemented by regular feedback to investors.

It will also offer a valuable bridge connecting investors with relevant Ministries, Departments, and Agencies and language translation features to accommodate non-English speaking investors.

While commissioning the portal, President Museveni commended Col. Nakalema for the initiative that has come in handy to support the historical mission of modern societies such as Uganda to create prosperity which in modern times is a result of producing a good or a service and selling it either as an investor or an employee.

The ceremony took place at State House, Entebbe.