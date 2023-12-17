Uganda: Parliament Permits Loans for Vital Road Upgrades

Jerry Chifamba/AllAfrica
U.S. dollars (File photo).
17 December 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala — The government received the green light to finance major road works under the Upgrading of National Roads Project in Uganda, through loan funding worth US$325 million (Shs1.23 trillion).

This was during the plenary sitting chaired by Speaker, Anita Among, on Wednesday.

The loan will be secured from the Islamic Development Bank (US$295 million) and the OPEC Fund for International Development (US$30 million), whereas the government is expected to provide US$22 million for land acquisition.

The funding aims at rehabilitating the Masindi Port Bridge designed for 100 years of design life, as well as roads including Katine-Ochero Road, Kiruhura-Bwizi-Rwamwanja-Kahunge Road and Mpara-Bwizi Road, each of which designed for 20 years of design life.

The Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on National Economy, Hon. Robert Migadde, observed that as much as Uganda's public debt remains within sustainable levels, the country is rated at moderate risk of debt distress.

"The Committee recommends that the Minister for Finance renegotiates the risk premium to a lower rate and also have it fixed for the entire debt servicing period," he said.

Read the original article on Independent (Kampala).

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 The Independent. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.