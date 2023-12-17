Madagascar: H.E Andry Rajoelina Inaugurated As President of the Republic of Madagascar

document

His Excellency Andry Nirina Rajoelina, President of the Republic of Madagascar was inaugurated on 16thDecember 2023 following his re-election in the First Round of the Presidential Election which were held on 16thNovember 2023 in Madagascar.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by multitudes of Malagasy citizens and esteemed foreign dignitaries including Heads of State and Government from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) region and their respective representatives.

In his speech after taking oath of office, H.E. President Rajoelina, pledged his commitment to steer Madagascar towards a stronger and a prosperous nation through prioritising human capital development, industrialization and good governance in the next five years of his administration.

H.E. President Andry Rajoelina thanked the Malagasy people for maintaining peace during the election process and committed to unite the people of Madagascar for the good of the country.

According to the High Constitutional Court of the Republic of Madagascar which has a constitutional mandate to declare final results of elections, H.E. President Rajoelina received 58.96% of the total votes.

He previously served as the president of a provisional government from 2009 to 2014, after holding the position of Mayor of Antananarivo for one year. His first term in office was from 2019 to date.

SADC had deployed the Electoral Observation Mission (SEOM) to the Presidential Election in Madagascar in line with Article 3 of the revised SADC Principles and Guidelines Governing Democratic Elections (2021).