East Africa: Somalia Joins East Africa Trade Bloc

16 December 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)
By Mohamed Olad Hassan

Somalia on Friday formally signed on as the newest member of the East African Community trade bloc at the presidential residence in Kampala, Uganda.

With fellow dignitaries in attendance, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud signed the treaty at a brief ceremony presided over by South Sudan President Salva Kirr, current EAC chairman. Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni also witnessed the signing -- which signifies Somalia's accession as the bloc's eighth official member -- on behalf of fellow EAC heads of state.

Somalia's formalized membership within the bloc comes two days after the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank approved $4.5 billion in debt forgiveness for Somalia after the Horn of Africa nation completed years of financial reforms under the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, or HIPC. The move comes as Mogadishu aims to boost the country's war-ravaged economy by expanding free trade across the region.

Somalia's accession follows on the heels of other major developments. The United Nations Security Council on December 1 voted unanimously to remove the final restrictions on weapons deliveries to Somalia's government and its security forces, more than 30 years after an arms embargo was first imposed on the country.

Meanwhile, the Somalia Government Aid Agency and Germany's KfW Development Bank agreed Friday to a nearly $20 million project to boost capacity of Somali banks and develop agriculture, livestock, fishing, education, health and tourism.

The EAC common market, comprising Burundi, Democratic Republic of Congo, Kenya, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania and Uganda, was founded in 2010. Somalia's accession expands its market and gives the bloc an additional new coastline stretching over more than 3,000 kilometers (1,864 miles) that holds potential for offshore resources like oil and gas.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.