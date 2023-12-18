South Africa: Zuma Says He Will Not Support ANC in Next Year's Election

17 December 2023
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Former South African president Jacob Zuma said Saturday that we will not vote for the ruling African National Congress party next year in the country's general election.

The ANC political party was at the forefront of the liberation movement to free South Africa of its racist apartheid system. It has governed South Africa since the first post-apartheid election that placed political icon Nelson Mandela in office as president.

The ANC is currently facing a number of challenges. Recent polls have indicated it will likely win less that 50% of next year's votes, forcing it to form a coalition government to remain in power.

Zuma told journalists the ANC and the current president, Cyril Ramaphoso, are a "proxy for white monopoly capital." Zuma said he will instead support the newly formed Umkhonto we Sizwe party, named after the ANC's now-defunct military wing.

Zuma was president of South Africa from 2009-18, in a tenure that was riddled with allegations of corruption.

