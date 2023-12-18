Congo-Kinshasa: Charismatic Congolese Rapper Jessy B Wins 2023 RFI Music Prize

Jessy B from the Republic of Congo is the winner of the 2023 RFI Prix Découvertes (Discovery Prize) for upcoming musicians from the African continent. Chosen by a jury headed by French rapper Black M, she takes over from Malian artist Black AD.

Jessica Diatsona Biggerman, aka Jessy B, was born into a musical family.

Her father, the DJ King Biggerman, introduced her to the industry and, from the age of 5, took her on his tours, sometimes even on stage. He's now taken on the role of her manager.

The 21-year-old, who began her career in 2019, has won numerous awards and has already built a steady following across Central Africa and the diaspora.

She began her career by signing with the ColorOptic Studios label in Brazzaville with a debut single called "Joli Bébé" (Pretty Baby).

Her other hits, including "Je m'en fous" (I don't care), "Oui je sais" (Yeah I know), "Ca va aller" (It's going to be okay) and "Moi aussi" (Me too), have kept her high up on the playlists.

In just a few years, the charismatic show-woman has become the voice of Congolese female rap, her talent attracting the attention of leading French-speaking rappers such as Booba.

Hypnotic talent

Nine other finalists were in the running for the annual music prize, namely Amadeus (Senegal), Jozie (Senegal), Aynah (Madagascar), Espoir La Tigress (Gabon), Kaya Bysinshii (Rwanda), Lil K HPB (Burundi), Niaka Sacko (Mali), Queen Rima (Guinea) and Oprah (Ivory Coast).

Jury president Black M applauded the other candidates, but said he had fallen for the Congolese artist straight away.

"As soon as we saw her, as soon as we heard her voice, she hypnotised us. She is very charismatic," he told the team at RFI after the prize was announced on Wednesday.

🎶@jessyb242off est la grande gagnante du Prix Découvertes RFI 2023 !!!!!Elle remporte 10 000€, une tournée en Afrique et un concert à Paris !👩🎤👨🎤 Félicitations à tous les finalistes, mais aussi aux nombreux votants ! Merci au grand jury ! Merci au président @Bmesrimes ! pic.twitter.com/RzeZXfgdI6-- RFI Musique (@RFIMusique) December 13, 2023

He even extended an invitation to Jessy B to record with him during a future visit to the Congo.

"Don't give up, you're so strong!" he told her.

Jessy B receives a €10,000 prize, a concert tour in Africa and a concert in Paris, organised by RFI.

Previous Prix Découvertes juries have been led by international stars such as Youssou N'Dour, Angélique Kidjo and Richard Bona.