South Africa: Gerco van Deventer Freed After 6 Years in Al-Qaeda Captivity - South African News Briefs - December 18, 2023

Paramedic Gerco van Deventer Freed by Al-Qaeda Militants After Six-Year Ordeal

After enduring six years in captivity, South African paramedic Gerco van Deventer has finally been released from his abduction in Libya by a splinter group of Al-Qaeda, reports TimesLIVE. Gift of the Givers, who had been tirelessly working on securing his release, received word of his unconditional release in Algeria due to complications arising from conflicts in Mali. Negotiations, attempts leveraging significant Islamic events, and humanitarian efforts played roles in the eventual breakthrough. Van Deventer's return home to reunite with his family, after failed ransom negotiations and years of hope, marks the end of a long and harrowing ordeal.

Over 30 South African Teachers Fired for Sexual Misconduct

The Education Labour Relations Council (ELRC) has fired 30 teachers since April after finding them guilty of sexual misconduct, reports News24. The alleged offenses include touching students inappropriately, making sexual threats, and even rape. Another 34 were dismissed for various offenses, while a professional body struck 31 off its register for misconduct. They were found guilty of, among other things, assault, insolent behaviour, insulting personnel, dereliction of duty, gross dishonesty, hitting a learner with a pipe, theft, and absenteeism. Authorities are raising concerns and urging stricter measures, including stronger vetting, consistent discipline, and support for students to report incidents. Experts call for stricter measures, consistent discipline, and a shift in societal values to curb this alarming trend.

Mass Shooting in Rustenburg Leaves 9 Dead

The North West police are investigating a tragic incident where nine individuals were fatally shot at an informal settlement near Rustenburg in Boitekong, reports EWN. The victims were targeted while sitting outside by unidentified suspects on Saturday night. Eight were pronounced dead at the scene, while the ninth passed away in the hospital. Additionally, eight others sustained injuries. The motive remains unknown, and no arrests have been made. A specialized task force has been set up to further investigate this heartbreaking mass shooting.

