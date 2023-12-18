Angola and Madagascar Discuss Strengthening of Bilateral Cooperation

16 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Antananarivo — President João Lourenço and his Madagascar counterpart, Andry Rajoelina, held a formal meeting at the Presidential Palace, in Antananarivo, with a view to strengthening bilateral relations.

The conversation took place after the luncheon offered by Andry Rajoelina to those invited to his investiture ceremony, which took place hours earlier at the Barea Stadium.

When taking stock of the Angolan statesman's visit, the minister of Foreign Affairs, Tete Antonio, recalled that João Lourenço also came to Madagascar as President of SADC.

He explained that opportunities are also important to evaluate and take stock of bilateral relations.

In this sense, he added, the Angolan President had a bilateral meeting with his Malagasy counterpart where they reviewed relations between the two republics.

He said the relationship is excellent from a political point of view, but the two heads of state think it is possible to add more substance to it.

The intention is to identify areas of cooperation with a view to bringing together the various sectors, not just public ones.

Tete Antonio said that the guidance received from the two Presidents is for diplomatic channels to work towards having delegations not only from the public sector, but also from the private sector.

The Angolan President, João Lourenço, was one of six African heads of state present at the inauguration ceremony of the Malagasy President, Andry Rajoelina, held this Saturday, at the Kianja Barea Mahamasina stadium, in Antananarivo. PA/TED/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.