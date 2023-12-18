Malawi: Silver Strikers Appoint New CEO

Silver Strikers Company Limited has appointed Patrick Lonjezo Chimimba as their new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Silver Strikers Football Club with immediate effect, according to a statement.

Chimimba, who was Mpira M'mudzi Mwathu CEO, has replaced Faith Mzungu Vilakati who joined Super League of Malawi early this year.

In an interview, the new CEO said during his tenure he would promote commercialisation of the club to generate revenue for it to become self-reliant.

"There is a lot of money in the football industry and will work to meet the right people. We will work to promote the Silver brand and entice partners to invest in the club through segmented sponsorship. We will go about meeting potential sponsors and other stakeholders. We will be coming to them with several proposals," he said.

But Chimimba, who holds a Bachelor's degree of Arts in Public Administration, has appealed to players, fans and other stakeholders to be disciplined.

"To build a brand is not easy but you can lose it in no time. We need to protect the brand and resist from violence and other negative practices that can destroy the brand," he said.

Vice board chairperson of Silver Strikers George Chiusiwa said they were ambitious in their commercialisation drive.

"For us to make meaningful and genuine gains on the pitch, we need able hands. We need people who have the experience and who have demonstrated the capacity and the quality elsewhere in leading and administering the game. We have strong belief in Mr. Chimimba to take football to greater heights at Silver Strikers," he said.

Chiusiwa also called on fans and other stakeholders to support Chimimba and promote the Silver brand.

"Football is not just only winning, but you need a vibrant marketing drive. For you to win outside the pitch in terms of marketization of the game you need able hands and in Mr. Chimimba we have able hands," he said

Chiusiwa said after missing out on TNM Super League and FDH Bank, they would fight for Airtel Top 8 and Castel Cup honours has not yet thrown in the towel.

In their commercialisation drive, Silver hired Thoko Chimbali who did not renew his three-year contract after running out of favour with fans, who threatened his life.

He was replaced by Mzungu Vilakati who was Marketing Manager.