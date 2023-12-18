Kenya: AFC Leopards Finally Put Off Woeful Run, Gor Extend Lead On Top

18 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — AFC Leopards finally put off a woeful winless run as they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium, extending a small favour to arch rivals Gor Mahia who opened a four-point gap top of the FKF Premier League standings with a similar win over FC Talanta at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Leopards had gone for six matches without victory and were flirting with relegation, but they managed to battle for their second victory of the season with a win over 'small brothers' Homeboyz.

Clifton Miheso gave Ingwe the lead from the penalty spot, expertly tucking away his spot kick after Boniface Kweyu was brought down inside the box.

They doubled their lead minutes later when Hassan Beja converted at the backpost after being picked out by a well crafted cross from Maxwell Otieno.

The victory lifted Ingwe to 13th in the standings with 14 points, easing off the danger of relegation.

The victoiry also aided their rivals Gor, who opened up a four-point gap on top of the standings, following a similar win over FC Talanta.

Second half goals from Boniface Omondi and Austin Odhiambo earned K'Ogalo their eighth win of the season, two games before the end of the first leg.

Omondi broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike from inside the box after the Talanta backline struggled to clear the ball in the area.

Odhiambo then doubled the lead, almost from the same distance, this time with a well taken low shot.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.