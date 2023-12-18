Kenya: AFC Leopards Finally Put Off Woeful Run, Gor Extend Lead On Top

Nairobi — AFC Leopards finally put off a woeful winless run as they beat Kakamega Homeboyz 2-0 at the Nyayo National Stadium, extending a small favour to arch rivals Gor Mahia who opened a four-point gap top of the FKF Premier League standings with a similar win over FC Talanta at the Bukhungu Stadium.

Leopards had gone for six matches without victory and were flirting with relegation, but they managed to battle for their second victory of the season with a win over 'small brothers' Homeboyz.

Clifton Miheso gave Ingwe the lead from the penalty spot, expertly tucking away his spot kick after Boniface Kweyu was brought down inside the box.

They doubled their lead minutes later when Hassan Beja converted at the backpost after being picked out by a well crafted cross from Maxwell Otieno.

The victory lifted Ingwe to 13th in the standings with 14 points, easing off the danger of relegation.

The victoiry also aided their rivals Gor, who opened up a four-point gap on top of the standings, following a similar win over FC Talanta.

Second half goals from Boniface Omondi and Austin Odhiambo earned K'Ogalo their eighth win of the season, two games before the end of the first leg.

Omondi broke the deadlock with a brilliant strike from inside the box after the Talanta backline struggled to clear the ball in the area.

Odhiambo then doubled the lead, almost from the same distance, this time with a well taken low shot.