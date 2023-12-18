Kenya: Koome Roots for Unity at Church Fundraiser in Meru

Nairobi — The Inspector General of the National Police Service (NPS), Japhet Koome, led a fundraising drive on Sunday at Giaki Catholic Parish in Meru County as part of the Community Social Responsibility (CSR).

The IG has been at the forefront of spearheading the renovations and roofing construction of Giaki Catholic Parish since its construction began.

Commenting on the project, Koome mentioned that the worship center would provide hope for the community and called on well-wishers to contribute to its successful completion.

"Our community is coming together for a noble cause. Let's join hands and contribute to building a place of worship that will serve as a beacon of hope for generations to come. Every donation counts, and together, we can make a lasting impact," said IG Koome.

Koome expressed gratitude for the warm reception and the community's dedication to the development of the Parish project.

"Your generosity is truly making a difference, and we can't wait to see the positive impact Giaki Catholic Parish will have on our community," he added.

He further thanked Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretary for Interior Kithure Kindiki, Meru County Women Representative Elizabeth Kailemia, and other stakeholders who have also contributed to the project.

Koome extended his heartfelt appreciation for their generosity in raising funds for the project.

"Together, we've not only raised funds but also strengthened the bonds within our community. Let's continue this spirit of unity and collaboration as we move forward with the church construction. Your ongoing support means the world to us."