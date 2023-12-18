Kenya's Daniel Simiu Breaks Course Record in India

Kolkata — Daniel Ebenyo set a new course record to win at the Tata Steel Kolkata 25K, a World Athletics Elite Label road race, on Sunday, achieving the fastest 25km performances of all time.

Kenya's Ebenyo clocked 1:11:13 to claim the men's crown. While faster 25km split times have been recorded, these marks in Kolkata improve on the previous world bests achieved in a stand-alone 25km race.

In the men's contest, Ebenyo went head-to-head with his compatriot Victor Kipruto Togom before breaking away to claim victory by more than a minute.

Ebenyo, who earlier this year secured two silver medals from the World Championships in Budapest (10,000m) and the World Road Running Championships in Riga (half marathon), led the field for much of the race, clocking 43:01 for 15km.

Although Togom tried to overtake him at that stage, Ebenyo held him off and increased his pace after 19km (59:12), breaking away from Togom to run a solo race from that point.

Both Ebenyo, who ran 1:11:13, and Togom, who clocked 1:12:26, finished inside the previous event record of 1:12:49.

Ebenyo's mark is the second-fastest official 25km of all time, behind only Eliud Kipchoge's 1:11:08 that he set en route to his world marathon record of 2:01:09 in Berlin last year. Ethiopia's Tesfaye Demeke finished third in Kolkata in 1:13:36.

"With God's grace I was able to do something special here to break the course record," said Ebenyo. "I thank the authorities for inviting me here. I dedicate this win to my girlfriend, whose support and encouragement helped me reach where I am today."

In the women's race, Ethiopia's Sutume Asefa Kebede also set a new record, running in 1:18:47. Kenya's Betty Chepkemoi was third. - World Athletics