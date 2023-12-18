Kenya: KQ Flight to Kigali Returns to Nairobi Due to Poor Visibility

17 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Sharon Resian

Nairobi — A Kenya Airways flight to Kigali returned to Nairobi on Sunday after two unsuccessful attempts to land due to poor visibility.

The plane turned back after weather at the Kigali International Airport deteriorated.

In a statement on Sunday, the airline said the crew elected it returns to Nairobi for the safety of passengers.

"Kenya Airways Plc confirms that on 17th December 2023 at approximately 0715hrs East African Time, KQ478 on a scheduled operation from Nairobi to Kigali encountered low visibility and deteriorating weather on the normal approach to land at Kigali International Airport," read the statement.

The aircraft landed safely in Nairobi at 9.50am.

KQ apologized for the inconvenience caused, assuring customers and the crew of safety.

The disruption in Kigali impacted other airlines including Rwanda Air which warned of expected flight delays.

"Due to poor visibility because of heavy fog at Kigali International Airport, we are expecting flight delays to and from Kigali. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause," the airline said in a statement.

