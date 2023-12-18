Angola: FAA Chief Highlights Work of the Army

Luanda — The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Altino dos Santos, highlighted this Saturday, in Luanda, the posture of the Army for its exemplary fulfillment of the mission to defend the national territorial land, at a time when it celebrates its 32nd anniversary.

The Army, one of the three branches of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), celebrates Sunday (17) 32 years of its creation, following the implementation of the Bicesse Peace Agreements, Portugal.

In the congratulatory message sent to ANGOP, the aviation general states that the Army has shown itself to be permanently available and ready, despite being aware of countless adversities arising from the lack of resources.

He called for efforts to be made in the combative training of its personnel, improving aspects linked to the preservation of patriotic, moral, civic and ethical-military values.

After remembering that the focus of the FAA's action is centered on man, technique and infrastructure, Altino dos Santos left a word of appreciation for the personnel who in different circumstances lost their lives.

