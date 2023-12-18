Angola: FAA Chief Highlights Work of the Army

16 December 2023
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Chief of Staff of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), Altino dos Santos, highlighted this Saturday, in Luanda, the posture of the Army for its exemplary fulfillment of the mission to defend the national territorial land, at a time when it celebrates its 32nd anniversary.

The Army, one of the three branches of the Angolan Armed Forces (FAA), celebrates Sunday (17) 32 years of its creation, following the implementation of the Bicesse Peace Agreements, Portugal.

In the congratulatory message sent to ANGOP, the aviation general states that the Army has shown itself to be permanently available and ready, despite being aware of countless adversities arising from the lack of resources.

He called for efforts to be made in the combative training of its personnel, improving aspects linked to the preservation of patriotic, moral, civic and ethical-military values.

After remembering that the focus of the FAA's action is centered on man, technique and infrastructure, Altino dos Santos left a word of appreciation for the personnel who in different circumstances lost their lives.

VIC/TED/jmc

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2023 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.