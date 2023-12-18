Angola: Luau Hospital Prepared for Highly Complex Services - Minister

Luau — The minister of Health, Sílvia Lutucuta, guaranteed the existence of highly complex services at the Luau General Hospital (HGL), which was opened this Saturday, after benefiting from expansion and modernization works.

According to the government official, who spoke after the inauguration of the aforementioned 104-bed infrastructure, called "4 de Abril" hospital, the unit provides primary health care and medium and high complexity services.

With its operation, she said, the unit will reduce evacuations to the provincial headquarters (Luena), neighbouring provinces (Lunda Sul and Lunda Norte), as well as to border countries, namely the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and Zambia.

The quality of patient care is also safeguarded, based on ethics and efficiency.

HGL is located on 26 de Agosto road, Zone B, in the border municipality of Luau.

Among the various sections it has a biochemistry laboratory, operating rooms, x-ray, neonatology, screening and waiting rooms, two pharmacies, incinerator, morgue, 12 medical offices, residential houses for professionals, and dormitories.

Built by the company Les Greus Technology Ltd, the repair and refurbishment works cost 3.955 billion kwanzas, within the scope of the priorities of the Integrated Intervention Program for Municipalities (PIIM).

With the opening of this large hospital, the eastern province of Moxico now has 158 health units. In the region, the Health office controls two thousand and 422 employees, including doctors, nurses, diagnostic technicians and therapists, as well as administrative staff.

Luau, one of the nine municipalities of Moxico Province, has an estimated population of 117,215 inhabitants, according to the National Statistics Institute (INE).

Luau Municipality is located 334 kilometers east of Luena, the province's chief town. TC/YD/TED