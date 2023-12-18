Angolan Head of State Distinguished As Political Personality of the Year

Luanda — President João Lourenço was distinguished last Friday as Political Personality of the Year.

In an event organised by "Skylight Comunicação e Eventos" (Communication and Events), João Lourenço was awarded such honour for his feats in favour of the nationa, as explained by the organisers.

The "Minister of the Year" prize went to Teresa Rodrigues Dias, minister of Public of Administration, Employment and Social Security (MAPTSS).

Daniel Felix, governor of the eastern Lunda Sul Province, was designated Governor of the Year, while Auxílio Jacob got the distinction of Municipal Administrator of the Year.

Micaela Webba came out as "MP of the Year", while Tito Cambanje was selected as "Best up-and-coming Politician".

During the ceremony, held in a hotel in Luanda, honourable mentions were awarded to the Speaker of the National Assembly, Carolina Cerqueira, the Home Affairs minister, Eugénio César Laborinho, the former governor of Luanda Province, Aníbal Rocha, and to the businessman Bento Kangamba.

JFS/VIC/jmc