Central Africa: President of the Republic Returns to the Country After Eccas Summit

Luanda — The President of the Republic, João Lourenço, landed on Friday afternoon in Luanda, after participating today in Djibloho (Equatorial Guinea), in the Summit of the Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS), which focused on the situation in Gabon.

João Lourenço was received, upon his arrival, by the Vice-President of the Republic, Esperança da Costa, among other personalities.

At the opening session of the summit, the President-in-Office of ECCAS, Obiang Nguema, defended the need for a joint effort among member states to guarantee peace, stability and security in the region.

The Statesman of Equatorial Guinea stressed that the challenges imposed must deserve special attention from all, taking into account regional peace and stability and ensuring that the population can live in a climate of harmony, security and well-being.

The event was preceded by the meeting, on Thursday, of the Council of Ministers, within the framework of the Central African Peace and Security Council (COPAX) on the political transition in Gabon.

During the meeting, ministers discussed the ECCAS facilitator's interim report on the transition process in Gabon, as well as the recommendations of the President of the ECCAS Commission on the implementation of the decision on the provisional relocation of the Community's headquarters from Libreville to Malabo (Equatorial Guinea).

ECCAS is made up of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and the Democratic Republic of Congo. SC/ADR/DOJ