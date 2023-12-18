Kenya: Human Rights Crusader Nazir Jinnah Calls for Kenya to Extend Sanctuary to Displaced Families in Gaza

Nairobi — In a passionate appeal echoing borders, businessman and human rights activist Nazir Jinnah has urged Kenya to step up and play a role in alleviating the dire humanitarian crisis unfolding in Gaza.

According to global reports, the humanitarian crisis in Gaza has worsened, as the Israel-Hamas war intensifies.

Thousands have been killed in both sides with majority of casualties being from Gaza.

But what role can Kenya play in alleviating the suffering of the affected and more so thousands of stranded Palestianians?

Jinnah's call goes beyond political conflicts, emphasizing the urgent need to prioritize human lives and positions Kenya as a beacon of hope for those seeking refuge.

"Kenya can extend her compassionate arm and provide sanctuary for the suffering children and their families," the human rights defender said in an interview.

Thousands of families are bearing the brunt of the relentless conflict that has spared no one, including young babies, women and journalists.

Jinnah's plea underscores the moral imperative to protect the lives of the innocent, aligning with Kenya's historical commitment to humanitarian causes.

"Recognizing Kenya's rich history of hosting refugees and promoting a diverse, multicultural society, I see an opportunity for Kenya to make a significant impact by offering a safe haven for those affected," he said.

Kenya is home to several refugee camps including the largest in the world, hosting thousands of people from war torn countries like Somalia and DRC.

"Such a move not only resonates with Kenya's ethos of compassion and empathy but also has the potential to build a stronger economic base through international support," he said.

Jinnah said Kenya can tap billions of dollars as donations from countries like the United States, United Kingdom and Germany- if it chooses to pursue this "noble initiative."

An average of 280 Palestinians are dying in Gaza daily, according to Palestinian authorities.

Since the war started, more than 17,000 Palestinians have been killed, while Israel has lost more than 2,000 lives.

Jinnah's call encourages a reevaluation of preconceived notions, urging innovative solutions to address the pressing needs of displaced families.

"Kenya, with its rich history and capacity for resilience, could become a beacon of hope for those seeking safety and a right to life," he said.

Nazir Jinnah's vision transcends geopolitics, emphasizing the shared responsibility to protect the vulnerable.

The dire situation in Gaza and Israel necessitates a collective response, and Jinnah's appeal to Kenya opens up new possibilities for solidarity and international cooperation.

By taking a leading role in alleviating the suffering of affected families, he said Kenya has the opportunity to showcase its commitment to humanity and set an example for other nations facing similar challenges.

In the eyes of Nazir Jinnah, Kenya is considered to be the cradle of humanity, even its wildlife animals having a unique right to life.

He poses a crucial question: why not extend this right to our international brothers and sisters?

Kenya has traditionally advocated for a two state solution to end the perennial conflict between Israel and Palestine.

"We believe Palestine should be a free state and we stand for a two-state as a means of resolving the conflict," President William Ruto said during a recent meeting of African leaders in Saudi Arabia.

According to the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres, the continued hostilities in Gaza and Israel, " have created appalling human suffering, physical destruction and collective trauma across Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory."

The UN boss on Saturday said that the " international community has a responsibility to use all its influence to prevent further escalation and end this crisis."