Uganda: Museveni Meets Omusinga Wa Rwenzururu

Kampala, Uganda — President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on Thursday met with and held discussions with His Majesty Omusinga (King) Charles Wesley Mumbere of Rwenzururu Kingdom and his wife Her Royal Highness Nyabaghole Agnes Ithungu Asimawe at State House, Entebbe.

During the meeting, President Museveni was happy to learn that the Obusinga bwa Rwenzururu had begun a new chapter which is aligned with the vision of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) to transform Uganda.

"I'm glad that the kingdom is now aligned with the NRM vision which has 3 historical missions which the Africans had failed to see," H.E Museveni said, mentioning prosperity, socio-economic transformation and strategic security.

The President informed the Omusinga who moved with some of his cabinet members that the government restored Kingdoms to allow traditional leaders to mobilize and cause socio-economic transformation of the people through among others universal education and ensuring that everybody joins the money economy.

"These institutions are good if they are handled well. When I met Kabaka Mutebi in London in 1981, I told him that I would support kingdoms if they focused on unity for prosperity and unity for strategic security. So, if your kingdoms can support that, then we shall support them. If they oppose it, we shall fight them," H.E Museveni stressed.