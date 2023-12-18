Uganda: Among Dismisses Allegations of Shs100 Million Bribe to MPs

17 December 2023
The Independent (Kampala)

Kampala, Uganda — Speaker Anita Among dismissed claims that each Member of Parliament is going to receive Shs100 million as a bribe for passing the supplementary budget worth Shs3.5 trillion budget.

Among said the claims were diversionary, and a strategy used by politicians who are in a bad light over their involvement with gay movements.

"There is a group that is maligning this House that we have either received or about to receive a bribe. These people are getting money for homosexuality, you are eating money do not cover your dirt using Parliament," said Among, while responding to media reports by the President of the National Unity Platform and a section of MPs.

Presiding over the plenary sitting on Wednesday,12 December 2023, Among said Parliament will not waste time on misleading stories aimed at benefiting a few individuals.

"We cannot allow to be diverted by the gay movement who are receiving foreign aid to erode our culture. If you are getting their money, selling your country keep quiet," Among said after, tasking the Chairperson Budget Committee, Ignatius Mudimi to substantiate whether Parliament was included in the entities to benefit from the Supplementary Budget.

