Kenya: We Will Work for All Kenyans, President Ruto Says

Kisii — President William Ruto has said the government will deliver services to every part of the country to foster inclusive economic growth.

The government, he added, will work with all elected leaders to confront the challenges facing Kenyans.

"We will not discriminate against any part of the country for political reason, development is a national goal. We were elected to serve all," he said.

He made the remarks on Saturday during Thanksgiving Mass held at Cardinal Otunga Mosocho High School in Kisii County.

The Head of State commended religious organizations for being frontline development partners, providing crucial services, shaping public policy and promoting unity in the country.

The President noted that the subsidised fertilizer programme was a success, saying the cost of unga has reduced from Ksh 240 to Ksh 140.

The government, he noted, was also focused on creating jobs both within and outside the country.

"We are implementing programmes that will create jobs for Kenyans; the affordable housing programme, the digital economy and the bilateral labour agreements we are signing with other countries."

"In the education sector we have made changes to ensure equal opportunity for all learners."

He explained that the government is rolling out the Universal Healthcare Programme to relieve Kenyans from high medical costs.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, Governors Simba Arati (Kisii), and Amos Nyaribo (Nyamira), Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro, MPs, MCAs among other leaders attended the Mass. - Presidential Communication Service