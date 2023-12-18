Kenya to Probe Persons Behind Congo River Alliance Declaration, Assess Free Speech Breaches

Nairobi — Kenya said Sunday it would work to identify persons behind the Congo River Alliance declaration in Nairobi and possible violations of free speech provisions.

The commitment followed a protest by DRC following a press conference by a movement led by exiled former Chairman of DRC's Independent National Electoral Commission (CENI) Corneille Nangaa, in the company of M23 leader Bertrand Bisimwa.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi however said Kenya would seek to establish if indeed utterances made at the press conference "fall outside constitutionally protected speech".

Mudavadi maintained that Kenya is an open and democratic state where freedom of the press is guaranteed noting that "non-nationals may engage the Kenyan media without reference to the government."

"Kenya strongly disassociates itself from any utterances or activities likely to injure the peace and security of the friendly Nation of DRC and has commenced investigation to determine the identities of the makers of the statement and the extent to which their utterances fall outside constitutionally protected speech," he said.

He affirmed Kenya's commitment to continue supporting the peace, security, and democratic consolidation of the DRC which continues to battle with M23 rebels.

DRC recalled its ambassadors from Kenya and Tanzania for consultations on Saturday and summoned Kenya's ambassador to DRC over the same.

While making the declaration on Friday, Nangaa said his alliance with the M23 rebels and other political parties, is motivated by the desire to "save our country from danger and to restore the dignity of the people of Congo."

The former CENI leader, now residing in exile, accused Tshisekedi's regime of neglecting the challenges faced by the Congolese people, including insecurity and undermining the independence of institutions and the military.