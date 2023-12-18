Kenya: 10 Dead, 7 Injured in Traffic Crash Along Kikima-Machakos Road

Nairobi — Ten people lost their lives Saturday evening when the vehicle they were traveling in lost control and rolled several times in Makueni.

Police said seven others were seriously injured following the incident which happened at the Kikima-Machakos road at around 1830hrs.

The injured were rushed to the Mbooni Sub-County hospital in critical condition, authorities added.

The incident comes as Kenyans across the country are traveling upcountry for the upcoming festivities.

On October 25, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) sounded the alarm regarding the rising number of accidents and fatalities on Kenyan roads.

High crash rates

The authority said Nairobi, Nakuru, Machakos, and Kiambu counties collectively accounted for 36 per cent of all fatalities among the 47 counties, with Nairobi county having the highest share at 11.8 per cent of fatal crashes across the nation.

Mohamed Daghar, the Permanent Secretary in the State Department of Transport, emphasized the urgent need for coordinated road safety efforts involving both national and county governments to enhance the safety of Kenyan roads.

Speaking during a multi-sectoral stakeholder meeting focused on the Draft National Road Safety Action Plan for 2023-2027, which aims to achieve at least a 50 per cent reduction in deaths and severe injuries in designated high-risk demonstration corridors and urban areas, Daghar expressed his concerns over the devastating consequences of road accidents.

"We cannot be losing over 4000 people every year, and that is just part of it. We have people with permanent disabilities, we create widows and orphans," he said.

Daghar added that accidents have a heavy social cost on societies.

"We collapse an entire household because the breadwinner is lost. The net effect of this road safety challenge is beyond understanding," he said.

The proposed Draft National Road Safety Action Plan for 2023-2027 aims to establish a multi-agency, multi-sectoral committee tasked with providing a national strategic direction for implementing road safety policies in Kenya.

Road safety remains a critical issue globally, with the World Health Organization (WHO) estimating that over 1.35 million people die annually due to road traffic accidents, making them the leading cause of death among individuals aged 5-29 years and posing significant socio-economic burdens on societies worldwide.