East Africa: KCB East Africa Tour Winner Encourages More Women to Join Golf

Nairobi — The newly crowned winner of the inaugural Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) East Africa Golf Tour Christine Riaroh says women have a lot to benefit from taking up the sport.

Riaroh said golf will provide physical and psychological benefits for women throughout their lifetime.

"Let's have more women playing golf...it will relax you and you can take it throughout your whole life. Golf is fun, competitive and it is family-based. It is also crazy but will calm you down when you need to," Riaroh said.

Riaroh was part of a quartet - also consisting of Tabitha Ojwang, Joyce Osike and Griffins Owino -- who returned a combined score of 126 points to take top honours at the par 72 Karen Country Club on Friday evening.

In second place were Kakamega's Ronald Omondi, Jimmie Akhonya, Derik Mwaura, and Irene Ashioya who returned 116 points as Railways Golf Club's Mogan Chirchir, Moses Cheboi, Geoffrey Yego, and Frankline Kipyator came third with 113 points.

For all their 'troubles', Riaroh and Co. walked home Ksh 1 million richer, along with the prestigious chance to compete at next year's Magical Kenya Ladies Open in Vipingo.

Riaroh described the journey to the top as a process, crediting the bank for its support towards the growth of women golf in the country.

"It started back at home...we had a whole week of golf when they (KCB) came in May. Golf is growing and women are playing golf...and KCB is noticing...from organising a playday to practices and classes as well as dinner for us and to this event. I say thank you," the Nyanza Club golfer said.

At the same time, KCB Group CEO Paul Russo announced the second edition of the Tour, promising more exciting twists and turns.

"Next year's edition promises more memorable experiences filled with immense adventures that will be instrumental in delivering a spectacle like no other. We want to continuously expand this sport in line with our brand purpose and open doors of opportunities to all people...anywhere and anytime," Russo said.

This year's edition drew 140 golfers across the country and the East African region.

Next year's edition will focus on 20 counties as well as five countries in the region.