Kenya: Former World Record Holder Brigid Kosgei Caps Off Disappointing Year With Huge Win At Abu Dhabi Marathon

17 December 2023
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Omondi Onyatta

Nairobi — Former world record holder for the women's marathon, Brigid Kosgei, clocked an impressive 2:19:15 to win the Abu Dhabi Marathon in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Saturday.

In second place was Ethiopian Hawi Feysa (2:24:03) as her compatriot, Ethlemahu Sintayehu, came third in 2:25:36.

The win couldn't have come at a perfect time for Kosgei who has endured a disappointing year in which she failed to make the podium at the road races in which she competed.

She began the year with a fourth-place finish at the Ras Al Khaimah Half Marathon in UAE, clocking 1:06:34, before she dropped out of April's London Marathon due to injury.

Her efforts for a first New York Marathon crown -- and a third on American soil -- fell agonisingly short when she finished fourth in 2:27:45.

Her triumph in Abu Dhabi marks her first win in over year since she timed 1:06:46 to excel at the Lisbon Marathon in May last year.

In the men's race, the 2014 African Cross Country champion Leonard Barsoton clocked 2:09:37 to finish second, behind Eritrea's Samsom Amare Hailemicael, who beat the tape in 2:07:10.

Turkey's Ilham Ozbilen finished third in 2:10:16.

Second place was a massive improvement for Barsoton whose last race yielded sixth place for him at the New Delhi Half Marathon after timing 1:01:36.

