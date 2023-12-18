Central Africa: ECCAS Upholds Gabon's Suspension

Djibloho — The Economic Community of Central African States (ECCAS) announced, on Friday, in Djibloho, Equatorial Guinea, that it would maintain Gabon's suspension from the organization.

Gabon was suspended and removed from the leadership of the ECCAS in September this year, at the fourth extraordinary session of the organization, following the coup d'état that removed President Ali Bongo Ondimba from power by a group of military personnel.

According to the final communiqué issued at the Fifth Extraordinary Session of the Summit of ECCAS Heads of State and Government, Gabon's return is dependent until the constitutional normality is resumed within 24 months.

Among the decisions taken by the conclave is the approval of a financing mechanism to support the missions of the ECCAS facilitator, the President of the Central African Republic. To this end, the Member States were urged to make the necessary contribution in the context of solidarity with the Gabonese people.

The Member States also urged local authorities to work hard to maintain a climate of peace, stability and security, and the social, economic and political inclusion of all local actors.

They expressed concern about the state of health of the former President, Ali Bongo Ondimba, urging the current government to ensure his safety and that of members of the former government.

They also called for the continued openness of dialogue and to allow the facilitator access to the various local actors, within the framework of the actions taken to end the political crisis.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Central Africa Business Angola By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The participants also decided to suspend the transfer of the organisation's organs to Malabo (Equatorial Guinea), justifying it with the fact that there are conditions to continue operating in Gabon in view of the climate of peace, security and stability in the country concerned.

With regard to Chad and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), countries that have a referendum and general elections scheduled for this month, the member states urged the authorities and political actors to do everything possible to ensure the best development of their respective processes.

The conclave, which was attended by the presidents of Angola, Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Burundi and the Central African Republic, among other personalities, reviewed the interim report of the ECCAS facilitator on the transition process in Gabon, as well as the recommendations of the President of the ECCAS Commission on the implementation of the decision on the provisional relocation of the community's headquarters from Libreville to Malabo (Equatorial Guinea).

The Economic Community of Central African States has developed a roadmap to serve as a guiding compass for the mediator to implement the measures that have been taken by the organization.

ECCAS is made up of Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Central African Republic, Chad, Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and the Democratic Republic of Congo. VM/DOJ